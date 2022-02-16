First Alert Action Day Tomorrow due to strong winds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A strong storm system will head our way tomorrow and this will bring a chance of strong to severe storms, especially across our southern counties. For this evening we will remain mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Winds will gust over 30MPH at times and evening temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s far north to near 60 far south.

Thursday will be cloudy, windy, with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will drop dramatically during the afternoon hours. Highs will range from the lower 50s north to the middle 60s south early before temperatures fall down into the 30s during the evening hours. There is a chance a few storms could be severe with damaging winds being the main threat as the cold front moves through. Behind the front, there is a slight chance rain could change to light snow, especially across our northern counties. At this time travel impact is not anticipated from wintry weather.

