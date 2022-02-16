Federal government sues over Mo.’s Second Amend. Preservation Act

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Federal Government took aim at Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation law in court.

The suit, filed on Wednesday, February 16, names the state of Missouri, along with Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt as individuals.

It argues SAPA “uniquely discriminates against federal agencies and employees” and impairs law enforcement efforts.

A growing number of our local sheriffs, prosecutors and police chiefs have made the same argument against SAPA, saying it prevents them from working with their federal partners on any case involving a gun.

The attorneys who filed the suit want a federal judge to declare SAPA null and void.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement on Wednesday:

“After their disastrous arguments in the Missouri Supreme Court last week, the Biden Department of Justice has now filed yet another partisan lawsuit that seeks to attack Missourians’ Second Amendment rights. Unfortunately, the Biden DOJ has used this lawsuit as a pretext for them to pull the plug on our successful and innovative federal-state crime fighting partnership, the Safer Streets Initiative. Since I launched the Safer Streets Initiative in 2019, we’ve filed over 650 charges against nearly 390 defendants with a conviction rate of roughly 98%. My Office has fought to continue the initiative, but this initiative has been suspended solely because of the Biden Administration’s actions. Time and again, the Biden Administration has put partisan politics ahead of public safety. Make no mistake, the law is on our side in this case, and I intend to beat the Biden Administration in court once again.”

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 85 into law in June 2021, establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri.

When asked about law enforcement’s concerns, he called SAPA a political statement, not an effort to impact local police departments. He said nothing should stop state and federal agencies from working together.

