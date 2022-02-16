Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service due to high winds.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds are out of the south-southwest at about 30 miles per hour with gusts to 40 miles per hour. The wind interacts with the current on the Mississippi River, creating choppy conditions.

The ferry halted service around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16 and will likely remain closed for the rest of the day.

You may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or by visiting its Facebook page.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

