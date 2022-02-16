Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crash involving dump truck cleared from I-69 in Graves County

Authorities said a dump truck ran off of I-69 near exit 25 in Graves County during the morning...
Authorities said a dump truck ran off of I-69 near exit 25 in Graves County during the morning commute on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The truck crashed near railroad tracks.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a dump truck blocked one northbound lane of Interstate 69 in Graves County during the morning commute Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. immediately north the of the U.S. 45 Mayfield exit 25 interchange.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck ran off of I-69 northbound and took out an extended section of guardrail before running off the road near a railroad overpass. The truck landed near the railroad tracks.

Emergency and road crews responded to the scene.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were able to clear the roadway shortly after 8 a.m., but will remain at the site for the next day or two to make repairs to the damaged guardrail.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

The truck was removed from the area by accessing the railroad tracks from Brian Road.

February 16, 2022 @ 7:15 AM The Sheriff’s Office is currently working a single vehicle injury collision on Interstate...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System
Police said 54-year-old David Jones was found safe after he was knocked out by a male suspect...
MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe
The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body found in a...
Body found in New Madrid County ditch under investigation
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
A Rams Super Bowl win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will...
As Rams win Super Bowl, uncertainty remains over how settlement money will be divided in St. Louis

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A rollover crash blocked part a road in Jackson on Monday evening, February 14.
N. Farmington Rd. in Jackson, Mo. open after rollover crash
The officers successfully ordered the suspect to drop the knife, though the suspect then tried...
Carbondale Police: Man charged with assault after threatening people with knife
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Murray on...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Murray, Ky.