Crash involving dump truck cleared from I-69 in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a dump truck blocked one northbound lane of Interstate 69 in Graves County during the morning commute Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. immediately north the of the U.S. 45 Mayfield exit 25 interchange.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck ran off of I-69 northbound and took out an extended section of guardrail before running off the road near a railroad overpass. The truck landed near the railroad tracks.

Emergency and road crews responded to the scene.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were able to clear the roadway shortly after 8 a.m., but will remain at the site for the next day or two to make repairs to the damaged guardrail.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

The truck was removed from the area by accessing the railroad tracks from Brian Road.

February 16, 2022 @ 7:15 AM The Sheriff’s Office is currently working a single vehicle injury collision on Interstate... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

