Heartland Votes
Carbondale PD joins Neighbors Public Safety Service

Carbondale PD joins Neighbors Public Safety Service
Residents can anonymously share video and pictures from a crime or incident with their neighbors and the police department to help in an investigation.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department joined the Neighbors Public Safety Service.

According to a release from the city, this is a service provided by Ring. They said the free service was created for residents to help them stay informed about what’s going on around them.

Residents can anonymously share video and pictures from a crime or incident with their neighbors and the police department to help in an investigation.

According to the city, the app is available to the public and doesn’t require a Ring home security device.

Once you download the “Neighbors” app, you can join your neighborhood to share public safety information using videos, photos and text-only posts.

The city said residents can customize alerts and updates from their neighbors and the Carbondale Police Department. User profiles are anonymous and residents determine what content to share and whether they want to engage with others.

The police department does not have the ability to determine who has cameras or determine the source of the video unless the information is provided voluntarily.

The city said Neighbors should not be a substitution for reporting crime and suspicious activity to law enforcement.

To report a crime or request assistance from the Carbondale Police Department, call 911 in an emergency or 618-549-COPS for a non-emergency.

