Carbondale Fire Department starts program for future female firefighters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fie Department is looking to get more women interest in the fire service. They are heading to their local classroom to show some female students what life in the field is like.

“It’s important to show them that they can do this just the same way any man can,” Abby Burnham, Carbondale firefighter said.

Burnham and Courtney Looft are firefighters for the Carbondale Fire Department. Currently they are the only 2 women on their crew.

They are trying to change that. The duo partnered with the Carbondale Community High School to help get young women interested in firefighting.

“Courtney and I had kind talked before and always hoped to get more girls interested in the fire service,” Burnham said.

“I really wanted to find a way to start recruiting and getting it out there for young women to start looking at the fire service as an opportunity for a career” Looft said.

The two have already started the process of recruiting 6 female applicants, with the help of Carbondale teacher and Carbondale native, Jenna Jamieson.

“I did not know there was such a demand and that there were so many students that were interested in the field. I think highlighting this program and just expanding job shadowing to female students and creating a program like helps them realize it’s not just a male dominated field,” Jamieson said.

Looft tells me the 6 girls apart of the program will follow her and Burnham for the day.

They’ll even get the chance to go on fire calls and practice drills with equipment.

“We’re actually hoping to get the girls into a live fire training drill which will be very interesting because that’s the exciting part of firefighting,” Looft said.

Burnham and Looft said they hope the program not only start a new trend of women in the service, but also helps young girls have more confidence.

“I don’t want them to feel like they have limits you can do anything you set your mind too,” Looft said.

