Cape Girardeau crews extinguish fire at basement of St. Mary Cathedral

A fire at the basement entrance at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau caused an estimated...
A fire at the basement entrance at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to St. Mary Cathedral after someone reported seeing flames coming from the basement.

Crews got the call at 10:42 p.m. on Monday, February 14.

When they arrived at the church on the 600 block of William Street, they found the fire was in the basement door and inside the immediate area of the door.

The fire was quickly put out.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department said the fire, contained to the basement entry way, caused approximately $20,000 in damages.

In addition to the basement entrance, the surrounding bricks and the porch area above was also damaged by fire and there was minor smoke damage inside the building.

The cause of the fire was investigated.

The fire department said a homeless person started the fire in an attempt to stay warm, but the fire accidently spread to the building.

Ice-skating rink coming to Ava, Ill. this weekend
