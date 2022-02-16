Bethel A.M.E. Church still planning what’s next after church catches fire Monday

BROOKPORT, IL. (KFVS) - The cause of the devastating fire at the Bethel A.M.E. Church in Brookport, Illinois is still unknown.

Little is left of the more than 100-year-old building after the fire Monday morning. Now, church leaders must decide what they’ll do next.

“So many memories lost here today, and when this church burnt, I couldn’t keep my tears back I sat there and cried.” Said former Church Member Esther Fitzpatrick.

It’s been an emotional 24 hours for Fitzpatrick. The Bethel A.M.E. Church is more than just a building, she considers it a part of the family.

“My parents all grew up in this church, my grandparents as far back as I can remember, this church has always been like a family church,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick recalls some memories of growing up in the Bethel A.M.E. Church.

“When I was small, maybe about 10 or 12 years old, I used to teach Sunday school I taught the little kids and I had a cousin that was taught the older adults, but she taught me a lot about doing things in the church,” said Fitzpatrick

Pastor Ronnie Woods tells me the congregation met Sunday for service. But now, after the fire, they’re planning for what’s next.

“We’re still kind of in shocked, but we’ll talk about what comes and what comes Sunday, because we’re going to have to do something Sunday,” said Woods.

The Church originally built in 1917 is still smoking as of Tuesday Afternoon.

And Woods tells me there is nothing to save inside the church.

“I know there’s nothing salvageable inside obviously. But we’re planning to, there’s some people that requested they wanted bricks from the church and we’re going to do that. That’s a given,” said Woods.

And for what the parish needs now.

“Pray, pray for us and pray for the strength and pray for direction. And then once we get plans in place, we’ll go from there. Right now we don’t know what to do, because there’s nothing left of the church,” said Woods.

As for Fitzpatrick, who is now in her 80′s, she hopes to see a new beginning for the church.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to rebuild, I’m not a member here no more, but I hope they can rebuild it back one day and start back over again,” said Fitzpatrick.

As for rebuilding the church, the Pastor says they are unsure of what’s next. He says it’s up to the congregation.

