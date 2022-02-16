Heartland Votes
American Red Cross: National blood supply crisis continues

The American Red Cross says there is a national blood crisis.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Red Cross says it is now on a national blood crisis supply level when it comes to their blood levels.

They say that’s also the case in southeast Missouri.

It means they have less than a day’s supply of every single blood type before running out.

“Since before the pandemic, we were at three percent of the population that donated,” American Red Cross Account Manager Michelle Johnson said. “We’ve lost 10 percent in addition to that of our donor base. Last year, we had 65 percent fewer first time donors, so people are just not coming out to donate.”

Johnson said it’s important that they get donors in so they can be able to provide more blood to patients who are in need.

“We are actually, our blood supply is so low right now, surgeries are being canceled, up to transplants. Transplants aren’t happening because we just don’t have the blood to supply during that operation,” Johnson said.

“It’s just very severe,” she continued. “97 percent of us at some point are going to need blood. You may not know somebody right now that needs it but there are people that need it right now. There are constantly cancer patients that are needing blood and platelets. One in six people in the hospital are going to need blood. We all know somebody that’s going to need it and we need to have it there when they need it.”

American Red Cross Cape Girardeau based Executive Director Jennifer Sokolowski said it’s unfortunate they have to turn down some hospital requests for blood.

“It is devastating and that’s why we are all working hard to market our blood drives and drive people out to them,” Sokolowski said.

For more information, go to 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org to find a place you can give blood.

