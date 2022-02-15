Warm and very windy tomorrow, storms possible Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Southerly winds will continue to increase through the evening hours and this will allow temperatures to remain well above average. Readings this evening will slowly fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will range from the middle 40s far north to near 50 far south.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and very breezy. Winds will gust at times over 40MPH during the afternoon hours. It will be very warm tomorrow with highs reaching the middle 60s. A wind advisory has been issued for much of the area due to the gusty winds.

A cold front will move towards the Heartland on Thursday. This front will bring a chance of showers and storms followed by much colder weather late Thursday. A few of the storms that develop could be strong to severe with the main threat being very strong winds. Temperatures will start off warm on Thursday, in the 50s and lower 60s, but drop rapidly during the late afternoon hours.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.