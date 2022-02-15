Heartland Votes
Advertisement

US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, as he leaves a meeting at the Organization of American States, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The United States has asked Honduras to arrest former President Juan Orlando Hernández for his eventual extradition to the U.S., officials confirmed Monday.

Honduras’ foreign affairs ministry initially said via Twitter that it had notified the country’s Supreme Court of Justice that the U.S. Embassy had formally requested the arrest of a Honduran politician for the purposes of extradition.

The ministry did not identify the politician. But Honduras’ current vice president, Salvador Nasralla, confirmed to The Associated Press that request names Hernández.

CNN en Español first reported that the politician was Hernández, showing the communication from the ministry to the court naming Hernández.

Nicole Navas, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, declined to comment. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hernández left office Jan. 27 with the swearing in of President Xiomara Castro. The same day Hernández left office he was sworn in as Honduras’ representative to the Central American Parliament.

With a weak and co-opted Honduran justice system, Hondurans’ hope for justice had rested for years with U.S. federal prosecutors in New York, where a string of revelations against Hernández was closely followed back home.

Speculation had swirled for months over whether Hernández would be charged once he was no longer president, because U.S. prosecutors in New York repeatedly implicated him in his brother’s 2019 drug trafficking trial, alleging that his political rise was fueled by drug profits.

Hernández strongly denied any such activities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved just one...
SIU student injured in Carbondale plane crash
A French Village man was killed in a crash involving a UTV in St. Francois County on Sunday,...
Man killed in UTV crash
Hunter Green (left) and James Howell (right) were transported and lodged at the McCracken...
Fugitive wanted for rape charge found hiding in Carlisle Co.
Crews were called at 4:28 a.m. to the same storage unit facility that caught on fire on Friday...
Fire Marshal investigating 2 fires at Red Dot Storage
A diving board at Foster Natatorium in Springfield, MO
Missouri’s top female diver withdraws from high school meet over safety concerns

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
"Dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces prompts US embassy closure in Kyev.
U.S. closing embassy amid fear of Russian invasion
There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping,...
Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says