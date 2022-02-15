Heartland Votes
Terrific Tuesday

Sunny skies and very warm today...
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Clear skies this morning with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures will range from the mid-20s to low 30s. Despite the cold morning, it will turn into a pleasant day ahead. Sunny skies with temperatures boosting into the upper 50s north to close to the mid 60s south.

Clouds will move in tonight with an uptick in southerly winds keeping temperatures in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with strong gusty southerly winds up to 30MPH. By Wednesday night into Thursday, winds can gust up to 40MPH.

We are keeping an eye on the exact track of the low-pressure come Thursday morning and afternoon. There is still a lot of uncertainty on this. We will definitely see rain during the onset of this event, but there is a small chance for severe weather and even wintry precipitation on the backside of this system. Stay tuned with us for upcoming details!

-Lisa

