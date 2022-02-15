Severe storms possible Thursday

Enjoy the warm up the next couple of days! Winds will get stronger over time as we await a cold front on Thursday. Today breezy southerly winds will help warm us into the 50s and 60s. Winds will get stronger Wednesday and Thursday! Mild temperatures hang around for Wednesday too, although clouds will increase through the day so it will be a little gloomier. Highs will make it back into the 60s across much of the area on Wednesday. Thursday a strong system will impact the entire Heartland. Severe weather is possible, especially in our southern counties. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the primary threats, but isolated tornadoes are possible too. Cold air will take over through the afternoon on Thursday, leading to the possibility of a brief changeover to wintry precipitation. Right now the impact from winter precipitation look very low.

