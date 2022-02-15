Heartland Votes
SBA disaster loan deadline for Tenn. storm survivors is March 15

Anyone in the declared counties with damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and...
Anyone in the declared counties with damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11 should apply for the low-interest loan program.(Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration reminded businesses, private nonprofit orgnazations, homeowners and renters in Tennessee of the March 15 deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans.

Anyone in the declared counties with damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11 should apply for the low-interest loan program.

“Waiting to file an SBA application could cause unnecessary delays in receiving disaster assistance, and survivors may miss the application deadline,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East. “Submitting the loan application is an essential part of the disaster recovery process.”

The disaster declaration covers Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson counties in Tennessee, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for EIDLs: Benton, Cannon, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, DeKalb, Dyer, Hardin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Macon, Madison, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Trousdale, and Williamson in Tennessee; Allen, Calloway, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Simpson, and Trigg in Kentucky; and New Madrid and Pemiscot in Missouri.

The SBA also announced on Tuesday that in observance of President’s Day, the SBA Business Recovery Centers in Tennessee will be closed on Monday, Feb. 12, and will resume operations on Tues., Feb. 22 at 8 a.m.

The recovery centers include:

  • SBA Business Recovery Center - Weakley County Professional Development Center in Dresden, Tenn. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Also closed on Monday, Feb. 21 for President’s Day.
  • SBA Business Recovery Center - DBA District Office in Davidson County, 2 International Plaza Drive, Suite 500 in Nashville, Tenn. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Also closed Monday, Feb. 21 for President’s Day.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, and should apply under SBA declaration #17310, not for the COVID-19 incident.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 15. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 14.

