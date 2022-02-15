Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man charged after stealing dinosaur claw worth $25,000, police say

Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.
Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.(Tucson Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of stealing a dinosaur claw worth $25,000.

Tucson police said Christopher Thomas, 39, stole the fossil Jan. 30 from a vendor at a gem show – a specialized market dedicated to gemstones, crystals, fossils, jewelry and more.

A week later, Thomas allegedly tried to sell the dinosaur claw to another vendor in the area. However, the person Thomas tried to sell the claw to recognized the item and alerted police.

Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.
Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.(Tucson Police Department via CNN Newsource)

Thomas has been charged with trafficking stolen property.

The claw is now back in Colorado with its owner.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said 54-year-old David Jones was found safe after he was knocked out by a male suspect...
MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe
A French Village man was killed in a crash involving a UTV in St. Francois County on Sunday,...
Man killed in UTV crash
A rollover crash blocked part a road in Jackson on Monday evening, February 14.
N. Farmington Rd. in Jackson, Mo. open after rollover crash
The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body found in a...
Body found in New Madrid County ditch under investigation
A cup of Joe now costs more to make, according to Ground-A-Bout owner Bob Schooley.
Heartland businesses affected by rising coffee prices

Latest News

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times
A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother...
Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold
Anyone in the declared counties with damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and...
SBA disaster loan deadline for Tenn. storm survivors is March 15
Sandy Hook families reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington (Source: CNN,...
Sandy Hook reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer
NC plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says