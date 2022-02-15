Man arrested for hitting woman in face, head with gun

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 39-year-old Paducah man was arrested for hitting a woman with a handgun.

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 2300 block of Hovekamp Road at 2:17 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15 to a report of a domestic violence.

After arriving and investigating, the deputies arrested Daniel J. Gaines.

The sheriff’s office said Gaines, a convicted felon, hit a 49-year-old woman in the face and the head with a handgun.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the woman had extensive injuries.

Gaines was transported and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on assault first degree domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

