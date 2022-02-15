Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man arrested for hitting woman in face, head with gun

Daniel J. Gaines, 39 of Paducah, was arrested for hitting a woman in the face and head with a...
Daniel J. Gaines, 39 of Paducah, was arrested for hitting a woman in the face and head with a handgun.(Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 39-year-old Paducah man was arrested for hitting a woman with a handgun.

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 2300 block of Hovekamp Road at 2:17 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15 to a report of a domestic violence.

After arriving and investigating, the deputies arrested Daniel J. Gaines.

The sheriff’s office said Gaines, a convicted felon, hit a 49-year-old woman in the face and the head with a handgun.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the woman had extensive injuries.

Gaines was transported and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on assault first degree domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A French Village man was killed in a crash involving a UTV in St. Francois County on Sunday,...
Man killed in UTV crash
Police said 54-year-old David Jones was found safe after he was knocked out by a male suspect...
MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe
A rollover crash blocked part a road in Jackson on Monday evening, February 14.
N. Farmington Rd. in Jackson, Mo. open after rollover crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Massac County just before...
2 injured in head-on crash in Massac County
The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved just one...
SIU student injured in Carbondale plane crash

Latest News

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body found in a...
Body found in New Madrid County ditch under investigation
Fire marshal investigating large church fire in Brookport, Ill.
Fire marshal investigating church fire in Brookport, Ill.
Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire off of Highway 72, near Millersville, shortly...
Crews battle mobile home fire in Cape Girardeau County
Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces its 1st K-9 officer in 20 years