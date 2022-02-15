Heartland Votes
Ice-skating rink coming to Ava, Ill. this weekend

An ice-skating rink will be set up for three days along Main Street in Ava, Illinois.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVA, Ill. (KFVS) - An ice-skating rink is coming to a Heartland community.

The City of Ava is hosting a three-day ice-skating event.

Ava City Council member Amber Heern said it should be a lot of fun and will draw in people from the area to shop at their local stores.

“We want to bring people into our community,” Heern said. “Ava is a great little town. We love our little city. We want to showcase it. We want to showcase our businesses and help the economics of the town.”

Heern said they are promoting their businesses on Saturday, with a small business Saturday special.

“There will be specials running and we will offer punch cards so that any of our visitors will take the punch card, visit our businesses, get their card punched and then they can turn in that card for a chance to win some prizes from our local businesses,” Heern said.

When they first announced the ice-skating rink, there was more than a thousand people interested in going.

The ice-skating rink will be set up along Main Street in Ava. The rink will be open to the public Friday evening, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon.

