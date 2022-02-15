Former Southeast Mo. State officer facing child molestation charges surrenders badge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The former Southeast Missouri State University police officer arrested for child molestation gives up his badge from behind bars.

According to the head of the Missouri Peace Officer Standard and Training Program, John Reyna voluntarily surrendered his license.

We don’t have an exact date, but based on prior reporting, it happened within the last couple of weeks.

The 36 year old worked at Southeast Missouri State University from September 2017 until the filing of formal charges against him on January 12.

That surrender means Reyna can never again serve as an officer in Missouri, and if he ever has the ability to apply in another state, leaders there will be told what happened here.

Reyna remains behind bars in Perry County. His preliminary hearing is set for March 10.

