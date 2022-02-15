Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny, much warmer

A scenic winter view of the Castro River at Trails End Ranch Campground in Marquand, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KFVS) - This morning is starting off very chilly, but this will change rapidly!

Wake-up temperatures are in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Sunny skies will help temps warm into the upper 50s north and close to the mid 60s south this afternoon.

Clouds, with an uptick in southerly winds, will move into the Heartland tonight. This will help keep overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be warm and cloudy with strong gusty southerly winds up to 30 mph. Winds could gust up to 40 mph by Wednesday night into Thursday.

The exact track of the low-pressure, expected to arrive Thursday morning and afternoon, remains uncertain.

Lisa Michaels says the Heartland will definitely see rain, but there is a small chance for severe weather and even wintry precipitation on the backside of the system.

Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest updates.

