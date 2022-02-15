Heartland Votes
Dr. Reese resigns as president, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System

Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System,...
Doctor Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System, has resigned.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors announced Dr. Maryann Reese resigned from her role as president and chief executive officer.

They said Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president.

In a news release from the healthcare system, they said her resignation will not disrupt any inpatient our outpatient care across the Healthcare System.

They wished her well in her retirement.

Reese joined the healthcare system in 2015 as executive vice president and chief operating officer. In 2017, she was named president and chief executive officer.

