Dawson Springs, Ky. man charged in connection with bank robbery

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (KFVS) - A Dawson Springs man was charged in connection with a bank robbery.

Matthew Lee Arthur, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery.

An arrest warrant was issued for him in connection with a robbery on April 5, 2021 at Planter’s Bank in Providence, Ky.

Arthur is currently incarcerated at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in LaGrange, Ky. for previous unrelated convictions.

At around 2:30 p.m. on April 5, Kentucky State Police were contacted by Providence Police Department requesting help investigating an armed robbery.

They said the preliminary investigation revealed that a man, approximately 6-feet, 3-inches tall, entered the bank wearing a hoodie and mask, and demanded money while stating he had a gun.

The man then left the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

He was last seen near Westerfield Drive in Providence.

