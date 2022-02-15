Missouri State Highway Patrol looking for man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a man who was knocked unconscious and taken in a vehicle.
Poplar Bluff Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 54-year-old David Jones, who police say was knocked out by a male suspect, Skylar Watkins.
Watkins is a Black male, aged 31 with a height of 5′6″, weighing 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jones was dragged into a Green 2007 Saturn Ion bearing Missouri license number XG4S9R.
David Jones, is a Black male, age 54, with a height of 5′11. He weighs 155 lbs has black hair, brown eyes, dark complexion, and was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and white shoes.
Two female suspects were in the car, including:
- Kailey Cannon, a Black female, age 29, height 6′00″, 160 lbs.
- Randilla Pickard, a white female, age 27, height 5′5″, 190 lbs.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.