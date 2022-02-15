Crews battle mobile home fire in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at a mobile home near Millersville Tuesday morning, February 15.

Firefighters were called to the home off of Highway 72 shortly before 6 a.m.

When they arrived, approximately 25 percent of the home was on fire.

According to Millersville Fire Deputy Chief Bryan Burson, three people were in the home when it caught on fire. Neighbors said they were able to get out.

No one was hurt, but Burson said the home is considered a total loss.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but crews remained on the scene to clear smoke from the trailer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Burson said the State Fire Marshal is not expected to be involved.

Crews with Jackson Fire & Rescue and Gordonville Fire Protection District assisted Millersville firefighters at the scene.

