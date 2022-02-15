Calloway Co. High School advances to DOE National Science Bowl

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Calloway County High School will advance to the Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl finals.

On Friday, February 11, the five-member team won the DOE’s virtual West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl.

The finals will be held virtually from April 28 to May 2.

“Thank you to DOE for finding a way to allow these events to continue in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Calloway County High School Academic Team Coach Erica Gray. “Our team has worked hard to get here and I’m proud of their ability to adapt to all of the changes we’ve had to make over the last two years. It really demonstrates our team’s motto ‘hard work pays off.’”

The Regional Science Bowl tournament was a quick-recall, fast-paced, question-and-answer contest. High school students are quizzed on their knowledge of biology, chemistry, Earth and space, energy, mathematics and physics.

Paducah Tilghman High School finished second and McCracken County High School finished third in the regional competition.

Other high schools competing in this year’s virtual event were Marshall County and Union County high schools in Kentucky; and Massac County High School in Illinois.

“This year’s winning team will have the unique opportunity to compete at the national level amongst some of the nation’s brightest students and we are excited to provide them that opportunity,” said Paducah Site Lead Jennifer Woodard of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.

According to the DOE, the top 16 high school and middle school teams in the National Science Bowl finals will receive $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

The event is organized by employees and contractors of DOE PPPO. More than 50 volunteers served as moderators, judges, technical advisors and scorekeepers.

DOE’s Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl finals competition.

