Body found in New Madrid County ditch under investigation

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The discovery of a man’s body in rural New Madrid County is under investigation.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, shortly before 11 a.m., a resident reported finding a body in a drainage ditch close to County Road 707, near Farrenburg, on Monday, February 14.

The sheriff’s department said the man was found lying face down in nearly a foot of water.

The identity of the man has not been released. Authorities believe he was from Jefferson City, but living with family in the area.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

New Madrid Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and New Madrid County Coroner are assisting the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

