Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Body found in New Madrid County ditch under investigation

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body found in a...
The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body found in a drainage ditch off of County Road 707, near Farrenburg.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The discovery of a man’s body in rural New Madrid County is under investigation.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, shortly before 11 a.m., a resident reported finding a body in a drainage ditch close to County Road 707, near Farrenburg, on Monday, February 14.

The sheriff’s department said the man was found lying face down in nearly a foot of water.

The identity of the man has not been released. Authorities believe he was from Jefferson City, but living with family in the area.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

New Madrid Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Scott County Sheriff’s Department and New Madrid County Coroner are assisting the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A French Village man was killed in a crash involving a UTV in St. Francois County on Sunday,...
Man killed in UTV crash
Police said 54-year-old David Jones was found safe after he was knocked out by a male suspect...
MSHP: Man knocked unconscious, dragged into vehicle in Poplar Bluff found safe
A rollover crash blocked part a road in Jackson on Monday evening, February 14.
N. Farmington Rd. in Jackson, Mo. open after rollover crash
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Massac County just before...
2 injured in head-on crash in Massac County
The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved just one...
SIU student injured in Carbondale plane crash

Latest News

Daniel J. Gaines, 39 of Paducah, was arrested for hitting a woman in the face and head with a...
Man arrested for hitting woman in face, head with gun
Fire marshal investigating large church fire in Brookport, Ill.
Fire marshal investigating church fire in Brookport, Ill.
Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire off of Highway 72, near Millersville, shortly...
Crews battle mobile home fire in Cape Girardeau County
Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces its 1st K-9 officer in 20 years