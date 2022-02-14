Woman delivers singing telegrams in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One woman is spreading love this Valentine’s Day by surprising people with a singing telegram.

This Cape Girardeau woman surprised a woman at Renaissance Beauty Academy with a heartfelt song while wearing a heart costume.

“I feel like it’s something not a lot of other people are doing,” Joy Brooker said. “I feel like there’s not a lot of singing telegrams around here and I was thinking, ‘how can I contribute on a day like this and spread some joy and spread some love.’”

Brooker said it’s great to be able to bring a smile to the faces of so many people.

“I think that Valentine’s Day is associated with romantic love but with these telegrams, it’s people getting them for their friends, their coworkers, their parents, their grandparents,” Brooker said. “So it’s just a way to spread love even though it’s not your partner, ya know.”

She said she had 10 singing telegrams lined up for Valentine’s Day alone.

