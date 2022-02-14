Heartland Votes
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic monobob debut

Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022...
Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S.

The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far -- the others being four in luge and two in skeleton -- at the Beijing Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by anyone in USA Bobsled history.

Humphries has four medals now as well, the first three of those for Canada. She began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.

Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single...
Single occupant involved in Carbondale plane crash
A diving board at Foster Natatorium in Springfield, MO
Missouri’s top female diver withdraws from high school meet over safety concerns
Gutierrez lost control of his vehicle and rolled over at the intersection of 31st and Jefferson...
Paducah man arrested on numerous drug, gun charges following hotel investigation
Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced an endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race in...
Josh Hawley endorses Rep. Vicky Hartzler in Missouri US Senate race
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St....
Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston

Latest News

Director Ivan Reitman poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Jan 7, 2011....
Ivan Reitman, producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
We're following a plane crash that happened around 6:10 last night in Carbondale.
Plane crash in Carbondale
The African American Museum of Southern Illinois debuted 'The Illinois Freedom Project'. A...
African American Museum of Southern Illinois debuts exhibits on Black history in Illinois
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals