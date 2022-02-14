Heartland Votes
SIU Carbondale spring commencement ceremonies set


Ceremonies for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s spring 2022 commencement are set for May 6-7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ceremonies for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s spring 2022 commencement are set for May 6-7.

According to the university, there will be no ticketing for guests, and guest seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

All of the ceremonies, except for the SIU School of Law ceremony in Shryock Auditorium, will take place at the Banterra Center.

The schedule includes:

Friday, May 6

  • 1 p.m. - SIU School of Law

Saturday, May 7

  • 9 a.m. - College of Health and Human Sciences
  • 1:30 p.m. - College of Arts and Media; College of Business and Analytics; College of Liberal Arts
  • 5:30 p.m. - College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences; College of Engineering, Computing and Technology and Mathematics; School of Education; SIU School of Medicine

Additional information is at commencement.siu.edu or by contacting University Events and Protocol at 618-453-7424 or events@siu.edu.

