SIU Carbondale spring commencement ceremonies set

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ceremonies for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s spring 2022 commencement are set for May 6-7.

According to the university, there will be no ticketing for guests, and guest seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

All of the ceremonies, except for the SIU School of Law ceremony in Shryock Auditorium, will take place at the Banterra Center.

The schedule includes:

Friday, May 6

1 p.m. - SIU School of Law

Saturday, May 7

9 a.m. - College of Health and Human Sciences

1:30 p.m. - College of Arts and Media; College of Business and Analytics; College of Liberal Arts

5:30 p.m. - College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences; College of Engineering, Computing and Technology and Mathematics; School of Education; SIU School of Medicine

Additional information is at commencement.siu.edu or by contacting University Events and Protocol at 618-453-7424 or events@siu.edu.

