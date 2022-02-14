Heartland Votes
Police: Man used ducts to break into Ky. flea market to steal weapons

A southern Kentucky man was caught breaking into a flea market, police say.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man was caught breaking into a flea market, police say.

The flea market owners even fought with the thief as he was trying to get away with weapons.

The bizarre crime happened early Sunday morning before the flea market opened to customers. It was still very dark inside when booth owner Rick Willen and others were getting ready for the day at Cumberland Parkway Flea Market.

Those inside heard strange noises. Before long, they realized a man had got inside by squeezing through HVAC ductwork.

Willen noticed the alarm going off and they say the suspect, later identified by police as 39-year-old Vernon J. Grubb, was trying to steal some stuff and make his escape.

Willen says it took several people to apprehend Grubb and get him under control.

“And then me, my wife, Larry and another guy out here got him until the cops got here,” Willen said. “Seems like it took forever. I mean, he was wired. It took all four of us to hold him down.”

Willen says Grubb took three guns and some knives along with doing a lot of damage to the booth.

Police say Grub is a convicted felon and, since he was going after firearms, he will face more severe charges.

