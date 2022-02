JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A rollover crash blocked part a road in Jackson on Monday evening, February 14.

According to police, the 400 block of N. Farmington Road was closed. Just before 6 p.m., they said it reopened.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area. (Noland Cook/KFVS)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.