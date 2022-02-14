Heartland Votes
Much warmer starting tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a cool sunny day across the Heartland and with clear skies this evening, temperatures will drop fast after sunset. Readings will fall into the lower to middle 30s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle 20s north to the lower 30s far south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Winds will increase late in the afternoon out of the south. Highs tomorrow afternoon will range from the upper 50s far north to the middle 60s far south.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy breezy and very warm. Winds will gust out of the south over 30MPH. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 60s Wednesday Afternoon.

