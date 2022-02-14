Heartland Votes
Man killed in UTV crash

A French Village man was killed in a crash involving a UTV in St. Francois County on Sunday, February 13.
A French Village man was killed in a crash involving a UTV in St. Francois County on Sunday, February 13.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:49 AM CST
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A French Village man was killed in a crash involving a UTV in St. Francois County on Sunday, February 13.

The crash happened on Osage Drive, just south of Fish Pond Drive, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Charles L. Lake was driving when his Polaris Ranger crossed the centerline and ran off the road.

MSHP said Lake over-corrected to the right causing the side-by-side to flip.

The 57-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and he died at the scene.

