Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale, Ill.

A home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday night, February 10.
A home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday night, February 10.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday night, February 10.

According to police, they responded to the 200 block of South Hewitt Street around 9:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They said the suspects had already left the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Officers did find damage to a home. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored vehicle in the area at the time of the incident, and then later leaving at a high-rate of speed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved just one...
SIU student injured in Carbondale plane crash
A French Village man was killed in a crash involving a UTV in St. Francois County on Sunday,...
Man killed in UTV crash
Hunter Green (left) and James Howell (right) were transported and lodged at the McCracken...
Fugitive wanted for rape charge found hiding in Carlisle Co.
Crews were called at 4:28 a.m. to the same storage unit facility that caught on fire on Friday...
Fire Marshal investigating 2 fires at Red Dot Storage
A diving board at Foster Natatorium in Springfield, MO
Missouri’s top female diver withdraws from high school meet over safety concerns

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Feb. 11.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update
The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved just one...
SIU student injured in Carbondale plane crash