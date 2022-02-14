Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday night, February 10.

According to police, they responded to the 200 block of South Hewitt Street around 9:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They said the suspects had already left the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Officers did find damage to a home. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored vehicle in the area at the time of the incident, and then later leaving at a high-rate of speed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

