Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale, Ill.
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday night, February 10.
According to police, they responded to the 200 block of South Hewitt Street around 9:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
They said the suspects had already left the area in an unknown direction of travel.
Officers did find damage to a home. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored vehicle in the area at the time of the incident, and then later leaving at a high-rate of speed.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.