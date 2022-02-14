Heartland businesses affected by rising coffee prices

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The cost of coffee is the highest it’s been in 10 years. That means local shop owners are paying more, and you could be too.

“I come to Ground-A-Bout maybe once a week,” said Sophia Hancock, a Southeast Missouri State University student.

Hancock often makes time in her school schedule to stop for a cup of coffee.

“It’s definitely become a lot more popular. So many college students are going to get coffee,” Hancock said.

However, that cup of Joe costs more to make, according to Ground-A-Bout owner Bob Schooley.

“I’ve had some items go up as much as 100 percent. I’ve had several items double like that,” Schooley said.

Schooley said he’s had to find new suppliers and even switch up a few ingredients.

“Sadly, we sort of bite the bullet, we’re putting out supplies now. We have not taken a cost increase in a while. Unfortunately, if things continue this way, we won’t have a choice but to,” he said.

Across town at My Daddy’s Cheesecake, owner Kevin Stanfield said he’s had to make adjustments to keep up with rising costs.

“We had to raise prices in October, we had to raises prices again in January, but we’re also trying to hold prices down as much as we can,” he said.

Stanfield said he’s paying at least 20 percent more for coffee and supplies than he did a year ago.

“It’s tougher as a retailer to keep your customers happy, to make the margin you need to operate on, and not raise your prices too high,” Stanfield said.

Both Schooley and Stanfield explained they are working the best they can with the prices they have to pay. In the meantime, both said they appreciate customers staying loyal and shopping local.

“When people show us grace, mercy, patience. When we are short staffed, or short supply, or we don’t have the drink they normally get that patience goes along way for us,” Schooley said.

Analysts expect the rise in the cost of coffee to continue into 2023.

