Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday afternoon, February 14.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m.

The governor will give the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics.

Cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

As of Feb. 11, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,693 new cases of COVID-19, including 46 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is 20.09 percent.

The IDPH reports 2,029 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 385 are in the ICU and 187 on ventilators.

