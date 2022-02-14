First Alert: Cold morning; sunny, slightly warmer Valentine’s Day

(KFVS) - Valentine’s Day is starting off very cold with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Sunshine this afternoon will help warm us up with highs in the 40s. Some southwestern counties could be in the low 50s.

Tonight, temps will dive back below freezing for most of the Heartland.

The big warm-up arrives on Tuesday, along with southerly winds. Gusts could be over 20 mph.

Tuesday afternoon will be dry and mostly sunny too.

Highs will be in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clouds will start to push into the Heartland Wednesday ahead of a strong front.

The track of the system will play a role on what kind of weather we will see in the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmyer says right now it looks like we’ll start off with rain with some pockets of heavy rainfall through the morning hours on Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the day allowing for rain to changeover to some wintry precipitation Thursday afternoon and evening.

Snowfall amounts at this time do not look impactful, but it’s something we’ll be watching closely.

Behind the system, the Heartland cool back down.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.