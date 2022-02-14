FEMA gives update on tornado recovery in western Kentucky

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - FEMA reports progress is being made after five tornadoes hit western and central Kentucky on December 10 and 11.

The federal emergency agency said the first pass of debris removal in Graves County and the City of Mayfield has been completed. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Louisville District has cleared more than 280,000 cubic yards of debris.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is also preparing to help with the cost of removing debris to repairing and rebuilding damaged public infrastructure in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, Todd and Warren Counties.

In addition to debris removal, more than $49 million in federal assistance has been approved to eligible homeowners and renters who are insured or uninsured.

The funding has been approved for the following:

$9 million in FEMA housing assistance

$3.5 million in assistance under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program

$36.6 million in home and business loans were approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA), whose disaster loans are the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for homeowners, renters, businesses and certain nonprofits

Plans are underway to provide eligible applicants with travel trailers or other forms of temporary housing in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren Counties. FEMA has also approved the rental assistance at 25 percent above fair market value for those impacted by the storms in the these counties.

Federal disaster teams are also helping survivors with advice on how to rebuild hazard-resistant homes by sharing tips and techniques during visits at home-improvement stores in the affected areas.

Crews at the 18 FEMA disaster recovery centers have logged more than 5,500 visits, teams have knocked on more than 11,000 doors and staff have visited nearly 2,000 community spaces and business locations in efforts to help people apply for assistance and prove information on the federal programs available.

Currently, there are four centers open.

