Early morning burglary in Metropolis led to chase, crash

A man was arrested in connection with a burglary that led to a chase and a crash early Sunday...
A man was arrested in connection with a burglary that led to a chase and a crash early Sunday morning, February 13.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning burglary led to a chase and crash on Sunday, February 13.

Justin R. Lewis, 34, of Metropolis, was charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, making a bomb threat, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, aggravated assault, reckless driving and speeding in excess of 35 mph over the limit.

Metropolis police say they received a call around 2:51 a.m. of an alarm at Dollar General on W. 10th Street.

They found the glass in a door had been kicked in and cell phones and other items had been taken. Police say video and other physical evidence was recovered from the scene.

At around 5:15 a.m., Metropolis 911 received a call of a bomb threat at the U.S. Post Office in Metropolis.

According to police, the caller was rambling and not making a lot of sense. He also made other accusations against different agencies. During one of the calls, they said he admitted to breaking into Dollar General.

Police pinged his phone and searched the area with the help of a Massac County deputy.

A white Ford truck was found near 2nd and Yasoda. When police tried to pull it over, a chase began. It went through the central part of Metropolis for about 15 minutes.

Police say spike strips were deployed at 10th and North Ave., resulting in the front two tires deflating.

They said the chase continued westbound on 10th (U.S. 45 N) until the 1500 block when the truck left the road and hit a power pole head-on.

The driver, Justin Lewis, was arrested and taken to an area hospital for treatment. After he was released, he was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

