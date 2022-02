BROOKPORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews battled a large fire at the Bethel AME Church on Monday morning, February 14.

According to the Brookport Fire Department, they were called out around 11:32 a.m., along with the Massac County Fire Department.

The church was located on Crockett Street.

At 11:32 this morning Brookport Fire & Massac County Fire were toned out for a Church fire located at 803 Crockett Street. Great Work by both departments Posted by Brookport Fire Department on Monday, February 14, 2022

