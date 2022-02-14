Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces its 1st K-9 officer in 20 years
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office introduced Deputy Zeno in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, February 14.
He’s the first K-9 officer at the Cape County Sheriff’s Office in more than 20 years.
In the past, the department partnered with other law enforcement agencies to use their K-9 units.
According to the sheriff’s office, Zeno will help broaden its community resources.
The office plans to share more about Zeno in the future.
