Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Office introduces its 1st K-9 officer in 20 years

Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office introduced Deputy Zeno in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, February 14.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!! Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson is pleased to introduce our newest deputy “Zeno.” In the past, the...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 14, 2022

He’s the first K-9 officer at the Cape County Sheriff’s Office in more than 20 years.

In the past, the department partnered with other law enforcement agencies to use their K-9 units.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zeno will help broaden its community resources.

The office plans to share more about Zeno in the future.

