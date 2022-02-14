Heartland Votes
A big warm up over the next few days

First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 2/14
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST
Our warm up continues today, with afternoon highs today about where we should be this time of year. Highs will warm up into the 40s and even a few lower 50s expected in our southern counties. Clouds will be decreasing through the day, with lots of sunshine on tap for the afternoon. On Tuesday, breezy southerly winds return and that will help warm us up even more. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s and 60s. It stays mild on Wednesday, but more clouds expected. A strong system will push through the Heartland on Thursday. The exact track of the system will play an important part in what we see here. Right now heavy rain will be possible through the morning hours on Thursday, with a few thunderstorms possible. Much colder air will push in through the day so a change over to wintry precipitation possible, although big accumulations do not look likely.

