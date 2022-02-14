Avian influenza found in some Ky. poultry

KENTUCKY/TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza was detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky near the state’s border with Tennessee.

The presence of H5N1 avian influenza was confirmed in samples taken from the site in Fulton County, Ky. Another suspected case in Webster County, Ky. is waiting final lab confirmation.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is working closely with animal health officials at both the federal and state government to contain these incidents of avian influenza,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a news release. “Protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the commonwealth is a top priority of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. We encourage everyone to visit kyagr.com/HPAI for additional information and updates as they come.”

According to a joint release from the KDA and Tennessee Department of Agriculture, a commercial chicken operation in Fulton County alerted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture on Feb. 11 of an increase in poultry deaths.

Testing at the Breathitt Veterinary Center and the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the presence of HPAI in samples from the commercial chicken operation.

The Breathitt Veterinary Center Laboratory also obtained a non-negative avian influenza test result on the samples from a Webster County turkey flock, and NVSL confirmation is pending.

Avian influenza is not a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. There is no risk to the food supply, but birds from the flocks will not enter the food system. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

State officials quarantined the affected facilities.

Federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing of commercial and backyard poultry flocks in the area and have established an incident command center in Fulton County to continue gathering information.

The KDA also established a 10 kilometer surveillance zone around the properties to determine if there are any further detections.

The surveillance zone in Fulton County dips into Obion County in Tennessee due to Fulton County’s location on the border of the state line.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is coordinating with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture on the incident response.

Authorities say anyone involved with poultry production from a small backyard to a large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to ensure the health of their birds.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds.

Kentucky bird owners should report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to state and federal officials, through USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593. In Tennessee, poultry owners can report to the USDA number or directly to the TDA at 615-837-5120.

