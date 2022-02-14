Heartland Votes
Advertisement

American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’

The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'(Mouaz Moustafa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City International Sunday because of situation with an unruly passenger.

The airline said the flight stopped because a “passenger was interfering with the flight crew.”

In the statement, the airline said law enforcement was requested to meet the flight when it arrived.

The passenger who was allegedly unruly was taken into custody and questioned.

A person who shared photos from the incident said he saw people going to the front of the plane to help hold the passenger down.

He said the passenger was trying to get into the cockpit, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit him over the head.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 5,900 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single...
Single occupant involved in Carbondale plane crash
Hunter Green (left) and James Howell (right) were transported and lodged at the McCracken...
Fugitive wanted for rape charge found hiding in Carlisle Co.
A second fire broke out at Red Dot Storage off of Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau early...
Fire Marshal investigating 2 fires at Red Dot Storage
A diving board at Foster Natatorium in Springfield, MO
Missouri’s top female diver withdraws from high school meet over safety concerns
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
Ontario drops vaccine proof; protests persist
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
North Carolina Democrats seek to honor the Greensboro Four
Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, died at Parkland, climbed on top of a tower near the White...
On Parkland anniversary, gun control groups press Biden to do more to stop violence
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing