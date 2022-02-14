African American Museum of Southern Illinois debuts exhibits on Black history in Illinois

Carbondale, Il. (KFVS) - At the African American Museum of Southern Illinois in Carbondale stands two special exhibits that share Black history.

It’s hard to miss the art that showcases Black history at the African American museum of Southern Illinois. It’s on their walls, on displays, and even booklets.

“I love to see the history and more information that I didn’t know myself, what people were involved in,” museum curator DeSande Levi said.

Levi said the museum currently has two different exhibits.

More than 2 dozen photos make up the ‘Tale of Two Cities’ exhibit. Life size displays are part of the Illinois freedom project, which is a part of a traveling exhibit with the Illinois Humanities.

“This is about freedom after slavery and how slavery still tried to continue on. There are several people who tried to fight that and make sure that African Americans have the right to live like anyone else,” Levi said.

Its shares the stories about the fight for freedom from the French Colonial era to early-20th-century, even in some places familiar to the Heartland.

“That’s where the little business I started at 8 years old at,” Milton McDaniel, Museum co-founder said.

In the Tale of Two Cities exhibit, McDaniel said it showcases landmarks that were once essential to the Black community in Carbondale, a place he’s called home his entire life.

“This was a part of the healing Illinois grant... We took on years 1930 to 1975 about how the city of Carbondale was. It was really, really, separated,” McDaniel said.

It includes photos that bring good memories of his childhood and memories of a town he says was divided.

“I had a lot of mixed feelings, because I lived through a lot of it but at the same time Carbondale is a place, I called home and didn’t give up on it,” McDaniel said

Although these two exhibits are separate, Levi and McDaniel say they hope it helps at least one person learn more about African American history.

“We’ve come a long way but there is still a long way to go,” McDaniel said.

“There’s been obstacles, there’s still obstacles so we’re continuing this fight everyday,” Levi said.

