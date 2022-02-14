2 injured in head-on crash in Massac County

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Massac County just before noon on Sunday, February 13.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 145, just south of Country Acre Lane.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) preliminary investigation, the driver of a Cadillac SRX crossed the centerline of the road and hit a GMC Sierra head-on.

The driver of the SRX, 42-year-old Melanie L. Dutton, of Metropolis, was flown to a hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

An ambulance transported the driver of the Sierra, Nicholas J. Zertuche, 27 of Harrisburg, to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews closed both lanes of Route 145 to traffic to allow ISP to investigate and crews to clear the scene.

The road was reopened at 4 p.m.

