Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warming up this week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our warm up starts today, although with the wind today will still be chilly. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 30s (northeast) to the mid 40s (southwest). Feels like numbers will be in the 20s and 30s, thanks to the breezy winds. There will be some passing clouds today, and a small chance for a few flurries, mainly across southern Illinois. Tonight will be another cold one, as lows drop back into the teens and 20s. There could be a few more snowflakes early Monday, but then sunshine takes over by the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s and 50s. By Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking highs in the 60s. A strong system will start to impact the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday. Depending on the track of this system we could be tracking storms or possibly some wintry precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single...
Single occupant involved in Carbondale plane crash
A diving board at Foster Natatorium in Springfield, MO
Missouri’s top female diver withdraws from high school meet over safety concerns
Gutierrez lost control of his vehicle and rolled over at the intersection of 31st and Jefferson...
Paducah man arrested on numerous drug, gun charges following hotel investigation
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St....
Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston
Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced an endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race in...
Josh Hawley endorses Rep. Vicky Hartzler in Missouri US Senate race

Latest News

Cold tonight, warmer this week.
First Alert: Warmer week ahead
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 2/13
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 2/13
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 2/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 2/12/22