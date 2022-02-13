Warming up this week

Our warm up starts today, although with the wind today will still be chilly. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 30s (northeast) to the mid 40s (southwest). Feels like numbers will be in the 20s and 30s, thanks to the breezy winds. There will be some passing clouds today, and a small chance for a few flurries, mainly across southern Illinois. Tonight will be another cold one, as lows drop back into the teens and 20s. There could be a few more snowflakes early Monday, but then sunshine takes over by the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s and 50s. By Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking highs in the 60s. A strong system will start to impact the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday. Depending on the track of this system we could be tracking storms or possibly some wintry precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.