Single occupant involved in Carbondale plane crash

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single...
The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single occupant, which was a female pilot.(MGN Online)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is plane has crashed near the Southern Illinois Airport.

Carbondale police and fire department have responded.

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single occupant, which was a female pilot.

Follow KFVS for updates on this story as it develops.

