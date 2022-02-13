Single occupant involved in Carbondale plane crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is plane has crashed near the Southern Illinois Airport.

Carbondale police and fire department have responded.

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single occupant, which was a female pilot.

