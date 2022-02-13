Heartland Votes
SEMO Pets holds grand opening on new facility in Cape Girardeau

Puppies look out from their room awaiting adoption at Southeast Missouri Pets.
Puppies look out from their room awaiting adoption at Southeast Missouri Pets.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Pets had an open house today as part of their grand opening celebration.

People came out to look at the new facility as workers there showcased all their animals in their new rooms.

Southeast Missouri Pets Executive Director Tracy Poston says they wanted the public to have a chance to come out and be able to view the new facility.

“We are grateful for the community,” Poston said. “We have a lot of fosters and volunteers who have been supporting all along that are out here today. So we are just really glad to come out and share in the new building and all the excitement.”

They also had adoption specials, tours, a raffle, special treats and a give away for a free adoption.

