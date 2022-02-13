Heartland Votes
Fugitive wanted for rape charge found hiding in Carlisle Co.

Hunter Green (left) and James Howell (right) were transported and lodged at the McCracken County Jail.(Carlisle County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BARDWELL, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men, one being a rape suspect, have been arrested by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Will Gilbert, on Saturday, Feb. 12, Deputies and Troopers from the Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to County Road 1235 in Carlisle County after receiving information that a fugitive was hiding at a residence.

Upon arriving, they found James Howell, 30, of Arlington, Ky.

Howell was wanted for a Rape 1st Degree charge that a Carlisle County Grand Jury indicted him on in January.

KSP also found Hunter Green, 29, of Arlington, who had previously been contacted by KSP Trooper West and Deputy Green on Feb. 12.

Deputies had previously received information that Hunter Green was assisting Howell in evading and gave him a warning on that date not to assist Howell with hiding from law enforcement.

Hunter indicated that he understood that he would be charged if he was found to be assisting the rape suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, interviews conducted with others at the residence and with Hunter yielded information that Hunter was in fact actively assisting James Howell.

Hunter Green was arrested and charged with Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension 1st Degree and Class D Felony.

Both were transported and lodged at the McCracken County Jail.

James Howell is held on a $25,000 bond and no bond information is available at this time for Hunter Green.

