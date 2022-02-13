First Alert: Warmer week ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Although today has been chilly thus far, our warm up will begin soon.

This afternoon’s highs will be range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Breezy winds will keep us feeling like it’s in the 20s and 30s.

There will be some clouds passing through with a small chance of flurries, mainly in southern Illinois.

Tonight, temperatures drop back into the teens and 20s as we could see a few more snowflakes on Monday; however, sunshine takes over by the late morning and afternoon hours.

Highs on Monday will be in the 40s and 50s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we are tracking highs in the 60s.

A strong system will start to impact the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday.

Depending on the track of this system, we could be tracking storms or possibly some wintry precipitation.

