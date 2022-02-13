Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Warmer week ahead

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 2/13
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Although today has been chilly thus far, our warm up will begin soon.

This afternoon’s highs will be range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

Breezy winds will keep us feeling like it’s in the 20s and 30s.

There will be some clouds passing through with a small chance of flurries, mainly in southern Illinois.

Tonight, temperatures drop back into the teens and 20s as we could see a few more snowflakes on Monday; however, sunshine takes over by the late morning and afternoon hours.

Highs on Monday will be in the 40s and 50s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we are tracking highs in the 60s.

A strong system will start to impact the Heartland Wednesday night into Thursday.

Depending on the track of this system, we could be tracking storms or possibly some wintry precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Carbondale’s Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge said the crash involved a single...
Single occupant involved in Carbondale plane crash
A diving board at Foster Natatorium in Springfield, MO
Missouri’s top female diver withdraws from high school meet over safety concerns
Gutierrez lost control of his vehicle and rolled over at the intersection of 31st and Jefferson...
Paducah man arrested on numerous drug, gun charges following hotel investigation
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the shooting death of a St....
Deadly shooting under investigation in Sikeston
Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced an endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race in...
Josh Hawley endorses Rep. Vicky Hartzler in Missouri US Senate race

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming up this week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very cold start to your Sunday.
Today will be the coldest day over the next week.
First Alert: Chilly weekend expected
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A chilly weekend expected